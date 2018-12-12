Court reserves verdict over NAB’s request for Khawaja brothers’ physical remand

—Saad Rafique expresses frustration with NAB lock-up conditions

LAHORE: An accountability court in the provincial capital on Wednesday reserved its verdict regarding National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) request for a 15-day physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique.

NAB on Wednesday presented Saad and Salman Rafique before an accountability court to obtain a 15-day physical remand.

The petition was heard by accountability court’s Judge Syed Najamul Hasan with the anti-graft body represented by Special Prosecutor Waris Ali Janjua.

On Tuesday NAB arrested the two brothers after the Lahore High Court (LHC) dismissed their application seeking pre-arrest bail in the Paragon Housing Society case.

In order to prevent any untoward incident, police in the city took precautionary measures by placing barbed wires on roads leading to the court. Similarly, the roads were also barred for normal traffic.

A scuffle between lawyers and police erupted outside the court when the former was stopped from entering the premises.

“My home meals have been stopped, I did not take my breakfast this morning because the [food served] was not of the quality that it could be eaten,” Saad informed his lawyer about the conditions in lock-up.

“There is no door bolt in the washroom [but] they have placed cameras there,” he added.

“Khawaja Saad Rafique opened a company in his and his wife’s name,” NAB’s prosecutor informed the court as proceedings began.

“Then, the Executive Builders’ name was changed to Paragon,” he added.

“Paragon Housing Society is illegal; an approval for its construction was not obtained. Ninety people from whom the Khawaja brothers took money but did not allot plots to, have contacted NAB. They also took a lot of commission from Executive Builders’ accounts. We have to conduct an inquiry,” he further argued.

Yes, indeed, they have been appearing before NAB and recording their statements,” the prosecutor answered when the judge asked if the duo had cooperated over the investigation.

The prosecutor added that a man named Shahid Butt, who was a partner in the housing scheme, had informed NAB that Saad attended all meetings of scheme.

“This seems as if it was written by NAB itself,” the Judge remarked and ordered to produce a hand-written statement by Butt.

“Do not put [words] in Shahid Butt’s mouth,” the prosecutor was warned.

The prosecutor informed the court that another man, Qaiser Amin Butt, informed the anti-graft body that “the Khawaja brothers are co-owners of the Paragon scheme and that Nadim Zia is their frontman”.

In response, the brothers’ legal representative said that they had presented themselves before NAB six times.

He added that cases were also created against the former railways minister three times during the reign of former president Pervez Musharraf but the anti-graft body failed to produce sufficient evidence.

“Political cases were created against the brothers then, and political cases are being created against them now,” he added.

“The project was built 15 years ago but not a single document has been found that proves that they they are the owners,” he further argued.