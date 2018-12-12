COAS Gen Bajwa visits Air Defence Centre in Karachi

KARACHI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited the Army Air Defence Centre in Karachi.

During his visit, COAS appointed Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan as Colonel Commandant of the Army Air Defence Corps.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of serving and retired officers and soldiers from Army Air Defence.

In addition to that, he also appreciated the Army Air Defence Corps contribution in the war against terrorism.

Earlier this week, a statement released by Inter-Services Public Relations stated that Lieutenant General Majid Ehsan, who was serving as the President of National Defence University (NDU) was appointed as the Lahore Corps Commander.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Aamer Riaz who was serving as Lahore Corps Commander has been appointed as the NDU President.