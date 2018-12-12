CM seeks Australian investment in different sectors

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Wednesday that Australia has a lot of expertise in the livestock, dairy development and agriculture sectors and viable opportunities are available for Australian investment in IT as well as tourism in Pakistan.

“We are desirous of benefiting from the Australian model in these sectors and financiers should take maximum benefit of the investment opportunities in Punjab,” the chief minister said during a meeting with Australian High Commissioner Margaret Adamson, who called on him here.

The investors, he said, will be provided with every possible facility by the government.

“A very conducive atmosphere is being provided to investors in new Pakistan. We are taking different steps on a priority basis to promote investment and maintain an investment-friendly atmosphere for foreign investors.”

He further said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government wants to further promote Pakistan’s relations with Australia in different sectors to benefit the people.

During the meeting, the two discussed different matters of mutual interest, including the enhancement of mutual cooperation in healthcare, education, livestock, skills-development, water-management and tourism sectors.

Australian High Commissioner Margaret Adamson said that cooperation will be extended to Punjab government for capacity-building and technical training of commercial farmers in agriculture and livestock sectors.

“Meanwhile, the partnership will also be expanded for better utilisation of water in irrigation and agriculture sectors as agricultural productivity can be enhanced by providing better training to the farmers.”

She said that Australia is ready to cooperate with the Punjab government in this regard and different measures will be taken for the promotion of cooperation with the province.

Expressing her satisfaction over the improved law and order situation in the country, especially in Punjab, the HC said a number of Australian companies working in the Gulf States are also intending to invest in Pakistan.