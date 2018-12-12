CJP reaches Thar on one-day visit

THARPARKAR: The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Wednesday reached Thar on a one-day visit to personally view the plight of the locals.

The top judge was accompanied by Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Chief Justice Sindh High Court Justice Ahmad Ali M. Sheikh and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The CJP visited Mithi Reverse Osmosis (RO) Plant which is Asia’s biggest in terms of capacity and runs on solar energy. He was briefed about the functionality of the plant. He also drank water from the plant to check its quality.

The CJP will further visit Mithi Civil Hospital and under construction Thar Engro Coal Power Plant. The top judge is also expected to visit Islamkot District Hospital.

Impeccable security arrangements have been made owing to the high-profile visit.

The chief justice, while hearing a suo moto case notice over child deaths due to malnutrition in Thar on December 7, ordered the provincial government to make necessary arrangements.

Chief justice also remarked that the “newly born children are dying in Thar and there are also issues pertaining to the supply and distribution of water over there. I don’t want to tour only the good areas but also ones where poverty and issues are prevalent.”