ATC expresses anger over case property non-production in Moulana Azam Tariq murder case

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad on Wednesday while resuming the hearing of a case pertaining to the murder of Moulana Azam Tariq expressed anger over the non-production of case property and asked for its production in the next date of hearing, failure to which a first information report (FIR) would be registered against the investigation officer.

ATC judge Shahrukh Arjumand summoned for more prosecution witnesses in the next date, fixed for January 3.

Some 13 suspects were booked by the Islamabad Police in the murder case of Maulana Azam Tariq, who was gunned down by assailants in 2003 in the remits of Islamabad’s Golra police.

It is worth mentioning here that the prosecution had already filed an appeal in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), challenging the acquittal of Sibtain Kazmi from murder charges.

The state counsel had contended before the IHC bench that the trial court had not completed all legal requirements in deciding the case against accused Sibtain Kazmi.