Accountability court extends Shehbaz’s transit remand

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif’s transit remand was extended by an accountability court on Wednesday.

The extension will last till the on-going National Assembly session ends.

Earlier this week, an accountability court in Lahore granted Shehbaz a one-day transit remand so he could attend the session in the federal capital.

However, the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly was presented before court to obtain another extension in order to allow him to continue attending the session.

The extension was granted by Judge Syed Najmul Hasan upon a request by the jail superintendent.

NA Speaker Asad Qaiser had earlier directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and concerned authorities to bring Shehbaz to attend the session on a daily basis under the rules. “Presence of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif during the said session is necessary, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by Rule 108 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of the Business in the National Assembly 2007, the speaker has been pleased to summon Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif,” Qaiser had stated in a production order issued by the NA Secretariat.

On October 5, NAB arrested Shehbaz Sharif inside its Lahore office where he was summoned to record his statement in connection with the Punjab Saaf Pani Company case.

Shehbaz Sharif is facing corruption charges in a number of cases. The accountability watchdog had arrested him over his alleged involvement in multi-billion rupees housing scam, the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Project.