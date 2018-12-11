SHC extends bail of former PSM chairman, others

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday extended bail till 21st January 2019 of the former chairperson of Pakistan Steel Mills Moin Aftab Shaikh, Director Finance Sameen Asghar and others in Rs378million corruption scam in Pakistan Steel Mills.

A two-member bench of the SHC heard the petition filed by Moin Aftab and others, seeking extension in their bail. The bench extended their bail till the 21st January.

Counsel of the petitioners told the court that it had been 11 years but National Accountability Court (NAB) could not complete the case. Investigation Officer (IO) was on foreign tours and the case was pending.

Another advocate Shoukat Hayat also told the court that on one hand Pakistan Steel Mill is being termed burden on the economy and on other hand tactics of delay were being used in related cases. He said the reference was filed in 2007 but the decision has not been announced yet.

The SHC sought a report from the related court and adjourned the hearing till 21st January.