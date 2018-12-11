Bangladesh 255 for 7 (Shakib 65, Mushfiqur 62, Oshane 3-54) v West Indies

DHAKA: Three of Bangladesh’s quintet underlined their importance by hitting fifties in Bangladesh’s 255 for 7 against West Indies in the second ODI in Dhaka. Shakib Al Hasan’s 65 thrust back at the visitors, who fought in the middle overs after removing Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim, who made 50 and 62 respectively, after their 111-run second wicket stand.

Shakib struck six fours and a six in his 62-ball knock, with two of those fours and the six coming in the 45th over, which cost Oshane Thomas 16 runs. After the first ball had gone for four, Thomas had Shakib caught at midwicket off a no-ball, and the follow-up was a big six over midwicket.

But after Shakib fell in the 47th over, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mashrafe Mortaza could only muster 16 runs in the last three overs; Bangladesh only scored 64 runs in the last 10 overs.

It was a fine comeback for West Indies who had lost control even after taking an early wicket. Tamim and Mushfiqur got Bangladesh up and running from the fourth over after Oshane dealt a double blow. He struck Liton Das’ back foot with a leg-stump yorker, which resulted in the opener being stretchered off before he had Imrul Kayes caught-behind for a duck.

Tamim struck Kemar Roach and Thomas for two fours in the following two overs, before Mushfiqur clipped through square-leg for his first four in the eighth over. Tamim pasted Keemo Paul for a six and four through long-on, before Mushfiqur cut Paul past point and swept Roston Chase for two fours in the 14th over.

Devendra Bishoo separated the pair when he had Tamim caught at deep midwicket in the 24th over. Mushfiqur followed him back to the dugout soon after, caught behind off Thomas after hitting five fours in his 62-ball knock.

Mahmudullah and Shakib then staged another fightback through their 61-run fourth-wicket stand. After an inside edge fetched him his first four, Mahmudullah was in more control when he cut Rovman Powell past gully. He slammed Paul over extra cover before Shakib’s leading edge somehow beat Darren Bravo at the fine-leg boundary.

Soumya fell trying one of his favourite shots, the upper-cut, which went straight to Bishoo at third man, bringing Liton back to the crease. He, however, added just three more runs before Shimron Hetmyer ran to his right from long-on to complete an excellent catch.

The erratic Thomas finished with 3 for 54 while Roach, Paul, Bishoo and Powell took one wicket each.