SC summons Zardari’s close aide Tappi in Shah Latif Town case

KARACHI: The Supreme Court (SC) has summoned Owais Muzaffar Tappi, a close aide of former president Asif Ali Zardari, in illegal land occupation case on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar heard an application of the victims in Shah Latif Town case. The victims alleged that Tappi had illegally occupied their land in the area.

During the hearing, CJP Nisar said, “Who is this Tappi? Whoever he is, present him tomorrow.”

The bench remarked, “Do not arrest Tappi but tell him that the court has summoned him.”

CJP inquired if Sindh inspector general of police IGP) was present in the court? Sindh advocate general, while replying, said that AIG legal was present. Then the court ordered to present Tappi on Wednesday.