Rangers arrest two MQM-London suspects, makes biggest-ever arms recovery

KARACHI: Sindh Rangers on Tuesday claimed in a press release issued to media that they have arrested two members of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London’s (MQM-L) South Africa Network from North Karachi’s Sector-10 and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition during an intelligence based operation.

A Rangers spokesman said that on an intelligence report about MQM London’s South Africa Network members, a Rangers team carried out a targeted raid in North Karachi’s Sector-10 and apprehended two accused identified as Mustaqeem and Muqeem. The spokesman further said that in the light of both accused’s revelations during interrogation, the paramilitary forces also recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from a house No R-369 in Mohala Azizabad, Federal B Area.

The Rangers have declared the recovery as the biggest arms and ammunition cache ever unearthed in Karachi.

They recovered 195 rifle grenades, 98 grenades-40 MM, 52 hand grenades, 13 eliminating grenades, 90 Awan bombs, 11 RPG-7 rockets, 49 safety fuses, 170 detonators, 17 kilograms of plastic explosives, two RPG-7 weapons, one grenade launcher 40-MM, two MP five, six MGs, five LMGs, one HMG, two dragger snipers, four SMGs, one 222-bore rifle, one point 22-bore rifle, six 7-MM rifles, two G-3 riles, two 30-bore pistols, four under barrel SMG grenade launchers, one 17-GS, one telescope, four silencers, 13 superior SMGs, 107 different magazines, 17160 SMG rounds, 100 G-3 rounds, 3770 rounds of 222-bore rifle, 332 MM rifle rounds, and 21820 MMG rounds.

The spokesperson said that the suspects had managed to flee during a raid at Nine Zero in 2015. The rangers said suspect Mustaqeem was in contact with Shujauddin alias Bobby in South Africa. The Rangers said that the suspect Mustaqim flew to India in 1992 along with Javaid Langra.

The suspect was involved in several terrorism activities in 1993 after his return from India, adding that both the suspects were assigned to assassinate a number of political leaders of the city.