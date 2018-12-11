Performance of 26 ministries reviewed: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said that the special meeting of federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan reviewed the performance of 26 ministries till for nine hours.

Giving details of the meeting, Fawad quoted PM Khan as saying that the present government had assumed charge at a very difficult time and the country was passing through the most difficult time of its history. “The country lagged behind in various departments. To cope with the current situation of the country extraordinary work needed to be done,” he added.

Prime Minister Khan said that the government sincerely believed in changing the lot of the poor, adding the main difference between present and the past government was that the present government was sincere in changing the lot of poor.

Citing the example of establishing Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital and Namal University, he said nothing was impossible to achieve if one had firm belief and resolve in achieving the targets.

PM said that 40 per cent population was living below the poverty line and stunted growth was 43 per cent in the country. The cabinet was duty bound to improve the situation, he said and added that the performance of ministries would be reviewed after every three months. Each ministry would be given more targets to achieve during the stipulated time frame, he stated.

He said the foundation of new Pakistan had been laid during last 100 days, and stressed for devising a strategy to achieve the targets within the stipulated time frame.