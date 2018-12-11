Pakistani weightlifter wins gold medal in Egypt

LAHORE: Pakistani weightlifter Talha Talib bagged a gold medal at the fifth International Solidarity Championship being held in Cairo, Egypt.

Talib won the medal for lifting 136kg in the snatch category and silver for 155kg clean and jerk lift.

In the 67kg class, Pakistan ranked second, with host Egypt and Saudi Arabia at first and third respectively.

Talib also won a bronze in the 62kg category at Commonwealth Games 2018 in Australia, earlier this year.

The fifth International Solidarity Championship is co-organised by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) and the Egyptian Weightlifting Federation (EWF) under the patronage of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The winners will directly qualify for the Summer Olympics 2020 in Tokyo.