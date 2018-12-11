Overseas Pakistanis will have to pay import duties on additional phones

— Tax will be 38% for expensive phones

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that overseas Pakistanis will soon have to pay duties when bringing additional mobile phones to the country.

The information minister stated this while responding to a tweet in which the person had inquired if overseas Pakistanis had been banned from importing mobile phones.

اوور سیز پاکستانی فون لا سکتے ہیں اضافی فون پر ٹیکس ہے ، ہم دو ارب ڈالر کے موبائل درآمد کر رہے ہیں اس پر ٹیکس نہیں کریں گے تو کیسے چلے گا؟60 ڈالر سے کم قیمت کے فون پر ٹیکس نہ ہونے کے برابر ہے مہنگے فون پر 38% ٹیکس ہےاس سے زیادہ مناسب ٹیکسیشن کیا ہو گی۔ٹیکس کلچر اپنانا ہو گا https://t.co/YEHrLlNOgD — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 11, 2018

“Overseas Pakistanis can bring mobile phones to the country, this tax is just for additional cellular devices. We are importing mobile phones worth $2 billion. If we don’t put a tax on it then how will this continue? However, this tax will be negligible for phones worth less than $60. But it will be 38% for expensive phones,” he tweeted.

Chaudhry stressed the importance of a “tax culture”.

Earlier this year, Minister of State for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar had announced that Pakistanis residing abroad will be allowed to bring one phone without tax duty and but any additional devices will not be exempt from tax.