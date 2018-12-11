New police laws to be tabled in provincial assembly: Barrister Murtaza Wahab

-Increased salaries for police personnel approved

KARACHI: Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister (CM) on Information, Law and Anticorruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the Sindh government was working on new police laws which would soon be tabled in the provincial assembly.

He expressed these views while addressing the 41st passing out parade at the Elite Force Razaqabad Training College on Tuesday where he inspected the passing out parade and distributed medals and shields for the best performance amongst police cadets.

Wahab said that the Sindh government was focusing on the welfare of police personnel and added that ultimately the target of durable peace will be achieved in the province if the law enforcement force is strengthened.

Speaking about the government’s plans for upgrading various things in the police system, he mentioned that the provincial government has decided to establish a forensic laboratory so that cases could be solved with scientific proof and assured that maximum resources would be used for improvements in the police department. “Directives for improving the condition of all police stations have been issued already,” he told.

The provincial advisor said that an anti-riots force training school has been established which was a big step towards peace in the province. However, he regretted that the safe city project was abandoned owing to an inquiry by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) inquiry.

Sindh Police Inspector General (IG) Dr Kaleem Imam said that he was grateful that the Sindh government has approved increased salaries and emoluments. Razaqabad College Commandant Tanveer Alam Odho also spoke on the occasion.