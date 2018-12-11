Nawaz, Zardari’s tenure has ended: Fawad

— Info minister claims the leaders will spend rest of their lives in jail

— Alleges every brick of Nawaz’s Raiwind residence built on taxpayers’ money

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday claimed that former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif have already contested their last elections.

Speaking to press about the federal cabinet meeting on Monday, he added that both the leaders who are indicted in different corruption references will now spend the rest of their lives in jail.

He emphasised that unlike the former governments, no one is above accountability in the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government.

“All federal ministers are being held questionable for their performance,” he said, adding that the sale of government-owned vehicles was a clear signal to the cabinet members that they’ll also be held accountable.

The information minister also added that Nawaz’s lifestyle had been sponsored by the national exchequer.

“Every brick of the Raiwind residence was built on government funds. If Nawaz’s family has been multi-millionaire through generations, then how come taxpayers’ money was used for his health checkup?” he questioned.

Chaudhry later concluded that the financial cabinet is working to create a “self-sufficient” Pakistan.