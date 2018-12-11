NAB’s arrests prove country moving in right direction: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that the arrests conducted by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with corruption proved that the country was moving towards the right direction.

Talking to media persons, the minister said that Khawaja Saad Rafique and Salman Rafique had been arrested after the cancellation of their bail. “We have nothing to do with these arrests and offloading of Hamza Shehbaz,” he said, adding that the cases in which Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders were arrested were not registered during the tenure of the PTI government. He further said that those who had arrested the PML-N leaders were not appointed by the PTI dispensation.

Fawad said that the institutions were independent and were performing their duties without any interference. He said that the government did not have much information about the cases against Khawaja brothers, except that they had embezzled huge amount of money.