NAB initiates probe into Marriyum Aurangzeb’s assets

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday began a probe into the assets of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb.

According to reports, NAB has started this investigation on a tip-off from a complainant that shall remain unnamed.

A spokesperson added that the accountability watchdog has received details of assets owned by the PML-N leader.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier on December 6, former PTV chairperson Attaul Haq Qasmi had said that former information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb is a perjurer who fabricated facts and then framed him in the PTV corruption case.

“Aurangzeb is a liar and is not faithful to any party. I have said this to her on her face,” Qasmi had remarked in an interview with a local media channel.

“She doesn’t know anything or any journalists. She showed me a lot of attitude and I honestly don’t think Marriyum Aurangzeb is sincere to any political party,” he had explained while adding, “they didn’t find anything against me and eventually forged a case pertaining to the budget of a programme. I will file an appeal against the judgment”.

However, Aurangzeb told the media when probed about the feud that she has nothing but respect for Qasmi, and has no issue with him.