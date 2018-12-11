NAB can’t prove anything against me, says Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday claimed that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will not be able to prove anything against him even till the Judgment Day.

Shehbaz, who was on his way to the Parliament House from his residence said that he would “talk about the government’s 100-day performance in the assembly,” adding that “NAB would not be able to prove even a penny’s worth of corruption against him”.

“I have served the public with all that I had,” the former Punjab chief minister said.

His residence located in the Ministers’ Enclave was declared a sub-jail and he was allowed to attend the National Assembly session after an accountability court in Lahore granted him a single-day transit remand.

Shehbaz has been in NAB’s custody since October 5 in connection to the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case.