NAB arrests Rafique brothers after LHC rejects bail

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday arrested Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former railway minister Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique after Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected their bails in the Paragon Housing scam case.

The anti-corruption body had launched a probe against Rafique and his brother in the Paragon Housing Society scam. The two brothers had moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to provide a protective bail which the latter had rejected and advised the petitioners to approach the LHC.

On Monday, LHC extended the bail granted to Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique and directed NAB to decide immediately on the basis of law whether a team probing them is to be changed.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Tariq Abbasi heard the petition filed by the Khawaja brothers for pre-arrest bail.

The petition stated, “We fully cooperated with NAB in the investigation and our pre-arrest bail should be approved.” The brothers also claimed that they were not involved in corruption.

During the hearing today, the anti-graft body’s prosecutor said that Qaisar Amin Butt had partnered with Khawaja Saad Rafique’s wife over Paragon Housing and that the brothers were paid from housing scheme.

The prosecutor explained that Saad Rafique’s brother-in-law was among the partners of the scheme.

“The Khawaja brothers have admitted that they took millions of rupees as commission,” he said.

“If money is earned through illegal means and still mention in tax returns, it doesn’t make it legitimate,” he added.

This is a developing story*