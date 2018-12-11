Motorcyclists can’t get fuel sans wearing helmets: ICT administration

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration on Tuesday barred all petrol pumps from providing fuel to motorcyclists not wearing helmets.

Following similar orders of the Rawalpindi administration on the same issue, the ICT administration has issued two separate notifications in this regard.

Notifications issued by the Islamabad Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hamza Shafqaat stated that the ban has imposed because bikers do not follow precautionary safety measures most of the time and expire on the spot in case of a serious accident.

During the current year, 2018, a total of 68 fatal bike accidents have taken place in the federal capital out of which 50 were because of not wearing helmets. Hence, the Capital’s administration has provided warning banners to all petrol pumps stating that motorcyclists without helmets are not to be sold any fuel, the first notification stated.

According to the details available with Pakistan Today, the Islamabad traffic police has issued challans to 15,670 bikers for not wearing helmets and impounded 4,960 bikes in the current the year.

DC Hamza Shafqat said that all possible measures are being taken to ensure the safety of the Capital’s citizens. “We have sent strict directions to all petrol pumps not to provide fuel to motorbikers who are not wearing helmets,” he said while adding that violators of the ban would face the music.

The second notification was issued following exceptionally bad traffic at the Islamabad Expressway. All type of heavy traffic is barred from using the aforementioned expressway from 7 am to 9 am in the morning and 5 pm to 7 pm in the evening, it read.