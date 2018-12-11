Meghan Markle breaks royal protocol at British Fashion Awards

Meghan Markle is a rebel and we have all established that. However, we are also familiar that the royal family has loads of fashion rules that they have to follow in order to maintain ‘the dignity of the monarchy,’ possibly. Having said that, going back to our previous statement about the Duchess of Sussex, we saw her break one of these rules as she made a special appearance at the British Fashion Awards.

According to Queen Elizabeth, anything coloured or fake isn’t cool. In fact, it’s “vulgar.” So yeah, the burgundy nails were a major departure and a royal protocol break. But let’s be real, it’s winter, this is a winter color, and they look great.

She came to present her friend Clare Waight Keller, the artistic director of Givenchy, who famously designed Meghan’s wedding dress with the ‘British Womenswear Designer of the Year’ Award.

“It is such an honour to be here celebrating British fashion and British fashion designers in my new home of the U.K.,” Meghan said as she took the stage to present Clare with the award.

“As all of you in the room know, we have a deep connection to what we wear, sometimes it’s very personal and sometimes it’s emotional. But for me, this connection is rooted in, really, being able to understand that it’s about supporting and empowering each other, especially as women.”

The Duchess looked lovely in a black silk Givenchy gown and her hair fastened in a chic tight bun. She presented alongside Rosamund Pike.

Keller, who was appointed the artistic director of the French fashion house in March 2017, is also the first woman ever to hold the position in the brand’s history.

Keller, shocked by the win and Meghan’s unannounced cameo, responded with a gracious acceptance speech. “I can’t even tell you how surprised I am!” she started off. After thanking her team, including founder Huber de Givenchy, the designer saved her last thanks for the Duchess of Sussex.

“This woman is so amazing,” Keller told the audience. “I got to know Meghan on such a personal level and, you know, to have someone like that trust you in an incredible moment in their life is something that is just the most unbelievable honour, and I can’t thank you enough.”

Watch the full speech here: