KARACHI: E paper – December 11, 2018

December 10, 2018
LAHORE: E paper – December 11, 2018
Performance of 26 ministries reviewed: Fawad
Ministers survive first performance review
1,600 polio workers boycott campaign in GB over pensions dispute
COAS, Chinese vice FM discuss regional security, bilateral cooperation
Govt may directly regulate print media bodies through PMRA
US diplomat calls for shutting down Pakistan aid
India’s cooperation needed for peace in Afghanistan, Qureshi tells NA
UN proposes Yemen rebels share control of key port with government
President Alvi in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah
DeliveTree, SKMCH&RC join hands for ‘Humanitarian Tree Drive’
In a first, two ECP members retire through draw
‘Govt afraid of Bilawal’s role in politics’
