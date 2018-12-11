IHC reserves judgment in plea challenging appointment of 110 legal officers

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved its judgment on maintainability of a petition challenging the appointment of 110 legal officers by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

A divisional bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani resumed hearing on a petition filed by Advocate G.M Chaudhry.

The petitioner had stated in its plea that the legal officers mentioned above did not meet the required criteria and qualification for the posts.

The appointments were made in violation of law, it further said.

The petition stated that there were proper procedure and qualification mentioned in law for the appointment of legal officers in high court and Supreme Court.

The practice experience of these officers were less than the prescribed time period compulsory for the slots.

The qualification of legal officers should be equal to the level of judges in accordance with the law, the petitioner said.

After hearing the arguments, the bench reserved its judgment regarding maintainability of the case.