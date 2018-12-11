Hockey World Cup: Pakistan to face Belgium to qualify for quarterfinal today

BHUBANESWAR: Pakistan will face Belgium in a must-win match on Tuesday to qualify for quarterfinals of Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India.

The green shirts hold a lone point which they got after a 1-1 draw against Malaysia in group D match. The national team lost its two other matches against Germany and Netherlands by 0-1 and 5-1 respectively.

Meanwhile, Belgium won its first match against Canada by 2-1 and defeated South Africa by 5-1 in their second match. The European team’s third match was a 2-2 draw against India.

Pakistan have faced Belgium twice in the World Cup and won both matches, 2-0 in 1973 and 3-2 in 2002.

The match between Pakistan and Belgium will start at 4:15pm PST.