Hockey WC: Pakistan face Belgium in high noon game today

BHUBANESWAR: Pakistan face Belgium in a crucial knock-out match to book its place in the quarterfinals of the Men’s Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India today.

The four-time-champion green shirts, after losing to Germany and Netherlands, drew a match against Malaysia where they qualified to the crossovers on basis of a better goal average.

While Belgium, ranked third in the international hockey rankings, won their maiden match to Canada and second to South Africa, and drew a game against India to qualify for the knockout stage.

Pakistan and Belgium have faced each other twice in the World Cup, first in 1973 and second in 2002 with Pakistan winning both games.

The match between Pakistan and Belgium will start at 4:15 pm.