Helena Saeed becomes Pakistan’s first ever female AIG police

In another first for women the country, Helena Saeed became the first ever female Assistant Inspector General (AIG) police in the history of Pakistan.

Hailing from Quetta, not only is she the first ever female to achieve this milestone but she is also the first individual to have done it from Balochistan. Currently, she is the highest ranking officer of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP).

Sharing the news on Twitter, one social media user wrote: "Congratulations to Pakistani women Helena Saeed becomes the 1st ever Woman to B promoted as AIG Police (Bps-21) in the history of the Pakistan Police. Helena is from Balochistan & is the highest ranking female officer of the PSP. Excellent. She is a motivation for our women."

Another individual wrote: "Pakistan's first Christian woman who promoted to the rank of AIG Police. Helena Saeed becomes first woman IG. If you are talented then # Pakistan is the land of opportunities regardless of religion, sect or sex. Congrats to all strong women of the country."

Another one wrote: Madam Helena Saeed becomes the first ever woman to be promoted as Additional Inspector General Police (Bps-21) in the history of the Pakistan Police."

Pakistan Political Awareness Forum also congratulated her writing, "Congratulations to Helena Saeed who becomes the 1st ever Woman to be promoted as AIG Police (Bps-21) in the history of the Pakistan Police. Helena is from Balochistan & is the highest ranking female officer of the PSP. She is a motivation for our women."