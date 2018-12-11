Hamza Shehbaz barred from travelling to London

LAHORE: Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz was barred from travelling to London by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif’s son had planned to visit his brother in London through a private airline network.

“When I reached the immigration counter, I was told that my name is on the blacklist,” Hamza said.

“I am not wanted in the ongoing National Accountability Bureau (NAB) inquiry,” he added.

The anti-graft body had in November recommended the Ministry of Interior to place Hamza and Salman Shehbaz on Exit Control List (ECL).

In October, the two brothers were summoned by NAB over allegations that a bridge costing at least Rs200 million was constructed for Ramzan Sugar Mills with government funds.

Hamza is already under scrutiny over the Punjab Saaf Pani Company case and has appeared before the anti-graft body a number of times.

On the other hand, Salman is being investigated for owning assets beyond stated means of income. He has also appeared before NAB a number of times.