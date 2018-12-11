Fear of facing Steyn not reason for retirement from Test cricket, says Hafeez

LAHORE: All-rounder Mohammad Hafeez on Tuesday slammed rumours about his retirement from Test cricket stemming from the want to avoid South Africa’s Dale Steyn in the upcoming tour.

Speaking to a local media channel, Hafeez clarified the matter. “People think that I am afraid of South Africa’s playing conditions and [Dale] Steyn and [Kagiso] Rabada. I have to face these bowlers in one-day cricket also. I will answer these statements with my performance,” he stated.

“I did not retire from Test cricket because I was not performing. I retired from Test cricket because of personal reasons,” he added.

“I have achieved many milestones in my career and there were no other milestones left for me to play for. I want to focus on white ball cricket from now on,” he concluded.