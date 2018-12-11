CM Buzdar holds public meetings to redress grievances of the people

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday held meetings with different people coming from various districts.

During the meetings, he went to their seats and listened to their problems, and issued on-the-spot instructions for the redressal of grievances of the visiting public.

Talking on the occasion, CM Buzdar said that solving the problems of the common man is his strong commitment. Solving your problems is my responsibility as well as a duty, he added. He said that liaison with the people will be strengthened with every passing minute and no one will be allowed to create hurdles in the solution of genuine problems of the people. He said that the performance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is much better than the tenures of previous governments. Foundation of a ‘new Pakistan’ has been laid under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and midnight oil is burnt to come up to the expectations to the people, he added. He said that a policy of zero tolerance has been adopted against corruption and reiterated that corruption will not be tolerated at any cost. The corrupt mafia will meet its logical end, he added.

“Our intentions are clear and the common man is the centre of our attention. Punjab will be made a role model province under the leadership of PM Khan. CM Buzdar said that he will fight against every mafia and will stand beside the people. “I will not let anyone come in between myself and the people,” he said. “New Pakistan is a dream of PM Khan and we will work hard to materialise it. The nation will soon perceive change due to the positive steps were taken by the government,” he added.

Different people thanked the chief minister for taking a personal interest in the solution of their problems and said that they have not seen a chief minister like Usman Buzdar who is continuously busy in solving problems of the people. “You have opened the doors to common people as you belong to them and know their problems well. In fact, the people are lucky to have a public chief minister like Usman Buzdar who is continuously working for the welfare of the people,” they said.