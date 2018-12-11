Attack on intelligence service team near Kabul kills 12

KABUL: The death toll from a suicide bombing targeting a convoy of security forces outside Kabul early Tuesday jumped to 12, officials said, with several civilians killed in the latest Taliban-claimed attack near the Afghan capital.

“Twelve people including four members of the security forces were killed,” ministry of interior deputy spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told AFP. Kabul police confirmed the casualties.

No one immediately claimed responsibility, but the Taliban and a Daesh affiliate have both carried out attacks in the capital.

Elsewhere in Afghanistan, the Taliban attacked a checkpoint in the southern Kandahar province late Monday, killing eight police.

Aziz Ahmad Azizi, the spokesman for the provincial governor, said 11 insurgents were killed in the battle.

The Taliban control nearly half of Afghanistan and carry out daily attacks that mainly target security forces.