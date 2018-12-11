Anti-encroachment drive in Karachi Circular Railway land starts today

KARACHI: An anti-encroachment drive in the Circular Railway area of the metropolis will start from today.

In the first phase, the furniture markets located in Gharibabad and Liaqatabad railway track will be bulldozed.

Railway and district administration officials visited the defunct Gharibabad track to review the anti-encroachment drive. Some of the illegal stores’ owners had themselves cleared the market ahead of operation as they saw the officials visiting the site.

While talking to the media, Additional Deputy Commissioner Wasimuddin said, “We have just come to issue a warning to those who have set-up illegal stores and from tomorrow we will begin to raze the encroachments.”

As many as 10 encroachments including houses have been built on the government-owned railway land. Abandoned land is also being illegally used for parking purposes.

Authorities have also conducted an operation against encroachments on M-9 motorway which connects Karachi and Hyderabad while removing billboards and signboards along with other illegal settlements.