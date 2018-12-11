All institutions working against corruption without any pressure: Chohan

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Fayazul Hassan Chohan on Tuesday said that all institutions of the state are working without any pressure and crackdown would continue against the corrupt.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that all elements are under observation and the party will not allow any corrupt person to escape from punishment for their crimes against the motherland. He underlined that opposition’s hue and cry were aimed at escaping punishment but they will not succeed in their malingering.

The minister revealed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) govt did not appoint the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman, rather he was appointed during the tenure of the previous government.

“NAB is an independent institution of the state like others and the government will assist it according to the law,” he added.

NAB detained Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique in connection with the Paragon Housing Society scam, he mentioned.

Replying to a question regarding Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz, he said, “Today he cleverly tried to escape from the country but unfortunately he was not able to leave Pakistan when the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) offloaded him and did not allow him to leave the country.”

Fayazul Hassan was questioned why the PML-N leader was trying to flee the country and he replied that NAB has been carrying out a probe against the members of the Sharif family as their wrongdoings were surfacing. Hamza Shahbaz is a big liar and corrupt person, he did not even follow his own statements, Fayaz added.

Fayaz said, “PTI has taken up the task of making all the law enforcement agencies and institutions depoliticized, including FIA and NAB.”

“We have only one agenda that there will be no compromise on the issue of the country’s security and will make the country secure and we will have to take some tough decisions,” he said.

The people of Punjab have now realiSed that the opposition, mainly the PML-N, has nothing to do with democracy, democratic institutions, and the parliamentary politics, he added.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan already had vowed that whenever PTI would come to power, each and every corrupt person would be arrested and punished and looted public wealth would be recovered.

He urged the people to be part of PTI’s struggle against the corrupt system and said that time had come for the public to resist and play its role to change this system.