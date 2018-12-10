Zardari, Talpur appear before Karachi court in money laundering case

KARACHI: Former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur on Monday appeared before a backing court in Karachi in a case pertaining to ongoing money laundering probe.

Brother-sister duo appeared before the court as the interim bail granted to them in the case expired.

During the hearing, the investigation officer is expected to inform the court regarding the progress made in the case so far and also submit a report on the arrests of those who have been absconding in the case.

Former Pakistan Stock Exchange chairman Hussain Lawai, Omni Group Chairman Anwar Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed are also suspects in the case pertaining to money laundering through fake bank accounts.

During the last hearing, the banking court had extended for the fourth time the interim pre-arrest bail of and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur and other suspects in the scandal.

The case was initially registered in 2015 against Hussain Lawai, who is widely believed to be close to former president Zardari.

In July, Lawai was arrested in connection with the probe along with the Omni Group chairman, Anwar Majeed, and his son, Abdul Ghani Majeed, by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). Lawai, Majeed and his son remain under custody for interrogation.

Investigations so far have revealed that several ‘benami’ accounts at some private banks were opened in 2013, 2014 and 2015 from where transactions worth billions of rupees were made.

The amount, according to the FIA, is said to be black money gathered from various kickbacks, commissions and bribes.