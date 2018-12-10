Women among four dead in Burewala road accident

BUREWALA: At least four people, including women and children, were crushed to death by an over speeding tractor-trolley on Monday, police said.

According to details, an over speeding wheat-laden tractor trolley ran over a family while crossing Multan Road near Marzipura in Burewala.

A woman, Rukhsana Bibi, 38, two children Ali Tahir, 8, and Zainab Bibi, 5, died in the accident while Khalida Bibi was critically injured and rushed to a hospital where she succumbed to her wounds.

The driver of the tractor-trolley fled the scene and the bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem.

The family and relatives of the deceased held a protest demonstration against the incident by blocking the Multan Road. They later dispersed upon police’s assurance of bringing the culprit to book.

The police have impounded the tractor trolley and after registering a case against the driver, have started conducting raids for his arrest.