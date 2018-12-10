Wasim Khan to become PCB’s CEO: Mani

Pakistan Cricket Board PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani has announced that changes will be made to the board’s constitution to create a new chief executive position which will be occupied by Wasim Khan, the incoming managing director.

“The PCB is the only [cricket] board in the world which has no chief executive. We will bring changes in our constitution to create a new position and then the managing director will be called the chief executive officer, like it happens everywhere else,” Mani told reporters at the National Stadium.

Wasim, currently serving as the Leicestershire County Cricket Club chief executive, was announced as the new managing director of the PCB on Thursday.

“The responsibilities of a chairman are different from that of a CEO,” said Mani. “The managing director’s duty will be to run the day-to-day affairs of the board.”

According to a report, Mani will retain significant powers within the PCB hierarchy, but Wasim is expected to take a leading role in the board’s corporate governance framework, working with the PCB’s board-of-governors committees and also work for the improvement of domestic cricket.

Outgoing International Cricket Council head of media and communications Sami-ul-Hasan was also appointed at the same post by the PCB on Saturday. Mani said the appointment shows PCB’s intent to get more ‘professionalised’.

“If two people who had been working in good positions abroad are willing to come to Pakistan, it’s a great sign and the PCB deserves credit for it,” said the PCB chief.

Mani said the PCB was in talks with some cricket boards regarding the return of international cricket to Pakistan but the focus for now is the Pakistan Super League. “We are in talks with some boards but for now our focus is on the PSL. Karachi will host five matches including the final. I hope many foreign players will participate in those matches,” said Mani.