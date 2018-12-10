UN proposes Yemen rebels share control of key port with government

RIMBO, SWEDEN: The UN has proposed Yemen’s Huthi rebels withdraw from Hodeida as part of a ceasefire deal placing the flashpoint port city under joint control, according to a document seen by AFP Monday.

The document, verified by two sources in a Yemeni government delegation at UN-brokered talks in Sweden, stipulates that the Saudi-led military coalition fighting the Huthis cease all operations in the rebel-held city in exchange for a Huthi withdrawal.

The area would then be put under the control of a joint committee and supervised by the United Nations. The document does not propose the deployment of UN peacekeeping troops.

The government was expected to issue a formal response to the proposal “soon”, state representative Hadi Haig told AFP.