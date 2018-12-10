Three factory workers die from generator fumes in Karachi

KARACHI: Three factory workers died in Karachi on Monday due to smoke from a power generator that was left running on Sunday night.

According to police, electricity cuts due to rainfall in the provincial capital on Sunday forced them to turn on the generator overnight. The three workers slept inside the factory with the generators kept running.

However, fellow workers discovered the three individuals unconscious on Monday morning. Rescue personnel arrived at the scene and the took them to Jinnah Hospital where doctors pronounced them dead.

The factory was located in Shah Faisal Colony in Karachi.