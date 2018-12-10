The noblest of goals

And why blunders and U-turns ruin them midway

But man, proud man,

Drest in a little brief authority,

Most ignorant of what he’s most assur’d;

His glassy essence, like an angry ape,

Plays such fantastic tricks before high heaven,

As make the angels weep.

-Measure for Measure, Shakespeare

Power and death changes everything under the reign of sun. A man in power can make and unmake life and fortunes of many. Power abhors vacuum for it needs a medium. Power worships vitality for it strengthens it. Power eats those who fail to keep it for it loathes weakness. And lastly, power demands expression for it craves for recognition.

PTI has power, dear reader. PM Khan has authority.

While the past gnaws at present with its bloodied sharp claws. The righteous ones now in power have vanquished villains, defeated adversity, hoodwinked naysayers and grabbed power. However, what they said during their long, arduous journey was recorded and is now played over and over again to remind them of heaven they promised while raising hell. They had noble, high goals.

The dark side of noble goals, dear reader, has just begun to surface.

PTI has done what many among us, me included, swore at top of our voices it wouldn’t, couldn’t and never be able to do. The much-ridiculed Im the Dim of Howzzat, Tsunami Khan of 2013-14 and Taliban Khan has achieved what he strived for; premiership for himself and an opportunity to deliver Naya Pakistan where corruption, poverty and bad governance could be relegated to ash heap of history. They journey has just begun, whether the start is good or rotten, the jury is out.

One hundred days in power has provided ammunition to critics and dashed high hopes of PTI apologists and critics.

The celebrations of 25th July are now shrouded in mystery and mist. The day wholly belonged to IK and his PTI from the start till end. Imran Khan and his party ruled the roost, they fought like tigers, they inundated the width and breadth of Pakistan like a tsunami they claimed to be. Their workers, supporters, and voters gave the campaign all their might, main and mind. The victory was theirs. The defeat they incurred on their opponents was crushing. The PPP is confined to its stronghold in Sindh, the PML-N is busy fighting its own battles in order to escape its Waterloo, the other parties too are busy to eke out a political living.

No one gave it to PTI in a plate, dear reader, neither was it a walk in the park or a slice of Cheesecake served cold. They strived for it. They mounted an almost unprecedented struggle. They did whatever they could and whatever it took to grab the trophy. Be it bringing in electables to mobilising the inert, indifferent voter, they left no stone unturned, no tactic unused, no place unvisited.

Imran Khan, let us never forget and let us also never allow IK to forget, has scaled the zenith of premiership on the high horses of hope and change. Khan offered us panacea for all that ails our land and people. From ridding Pakistan of economic dire straits, developing its human capital, providing education to all and sundry, opportunities to earn a decent livelihood to challenges faced by minorities and ethnic groups, Imran Khan portrayed himself as know-all sage who can resolve every issue and iron out all differences if only be given a chance and opportunity. Well, PM Khan now you have both. Now your voters and adversaries are desperate alike. Voters are desperate to see their hopes, many of them downright utopian, realised. Adversaries biting their nails to see you crash and burn and disintegrate and forgotten and never be heard of again.

PTI has done what many among us, me included, swore at top of our voices it wouldn’t, couldn’t and never be able to do. The much-ridiculed Im the Dim of Howzzat, Tsunami Khan of 2013-14 and Taliban Khan has achieved what he strived for

The struggle for power is over. The strife and skirmishes to remain in power has just begun. PTI the movement is dead. PTI the ruling party is alive and kicking. It all happened because People heard the promises, paid heed to them, believed them through and through, came out in droves and voted PTI in with a margin that was exceptional and even beyond their wildest expectations.

The clock is ticking, the days became weeks, week months and before we know a year will be behind us. All eyes are in the noble brigade with its lofty claims and monopoly over righteousness.

Will they succeed or won’t they. All sides wait, all sides pray.