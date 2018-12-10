Snow, rainfall spells in parts of country

ISLAMABAD: Snow and rainfall in parts of Pakistan on Monday brought a new spell of cold weather across the country.

Astore, Chitral, Shangla Top, Kalam and Murree experienced snowfall while cities like Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Islamabad have been experiencing light rainfall since Sunday night.

Furthermore, Met Office forecasts suggest Faisalabad, D.I. Khan, Multan, Lahore, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Quetta and GB regions will receive rainfall in the next 12 hours.

Meanwhile, Swat, Murree, Malakand, Malam Jabba, Hazara division, Upper Dir, Kashmir and GB are also forecasted to receive snowfall as well.