Six people drown as bus falls into canal in Taunsa Sharif

TAUNSA SHARIF: At least six people drowned on Monday after a bus fell into the Chashma Right Bank Canal near Headsuba.

It was reported that the bus carried as many as 20 passengers, of which eight people rescued themselves, while the locals present at the site of the incident saved the lives of four and were still looking for two more people.

In a separate incident, four people were killed and 20 injured as a Swat-bound bus from Karachi overturned near Rajanpur.

It was reported that the identities of the deceased in both the incidents have not been revealed by the authorities.

Meanwhile, the injured were shifted to a nearby health facility for immediate treatment.