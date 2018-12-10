Sindh gov is an honorary member of apex committee: CM’s advisor

KARACHI: Murtaza Wahab, an adviser to the chief minister of Sindh on law, anti-corruption establishment, and information, on Monday rejected rumours that the Sindh governor, Imran Ismail has been removed from the provincial apex committee.

He added that the reports are wrong as the governor is not a member of the apex committee and used to be called in as an honorary member.

Earlier today, the 23rd session of the apex committee took place at the Sindh CM House. It was attended by the chief secretary, Karachi corps commander, Rangers director general (DG), Sindh inspector general and other officials. However, the provincial governor was not present.

This invited controversy as the governor usually co-chairs the committee meetings along with the Sindh CM.

Reports had also emerged earlier which indicated that Ismail has been removed from the committee. However, he denied the news, claiming he had not received any such notification. Then, he added, that if he has been removed then it’s hardly a positive thing.