Shirkat Gah, EU Pakistan organise convention for women’s political empowerment

LAHORE: Shirkat Gah Women Resource Centre, in collaboration with European Union Pakistan, has organised a two-day national convention for women’s political empowerment.

Starting Sunday, the purpose of the national convention was to consolidate the foundation for women’s effective and long-term engagement in public and political spheres as rights-seeking citizens; bringing together community women leaders and strengthened councilors with parliamentarians as well as other key stakeholders.

As many as 84 women councilors and community women from all across the country participated in the two-day convention.

The women discussed challenges and successes related to their areas, councilors and local government system on the first day of the convention. At the end of the day, they prepared a combined strategy for the future.

They also drafted a charter of demands that they presented to policymakers and female parliamentarians on Monday.

Sindh Commission on the Status of Women Chairperson Nuzhat Shirin, Sindh Assembly member Tanzila Ume Habiba Qambrani, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Seemabia Tahir, PTI MPA Abida Raja, PTI Information Secretary Sumaira Abid, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Mian Irfan Doltana and PML-N MPA Rahila Khadim Hussain among others addressed the gathering.

The speakers said that women were not behind in any field, in fact, were among some of the leading politicians, teachers and doctors etc. “The number of women is more than men in Pakistan which means we have a greater vote ratio. We can use the power of our vote to achieve greater changes in the system.”