Shehbaz to attend NA session as court grants one-day transit remand

LAHORE: A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court on Monday approved a one-day transit remand of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif so he could attend the National Assembly session.

Earlier, a request for Shehbaz’s transit remand was submitted by Prosecutor Waris Januja on behalf of the jail superintendent. The plea stated that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president has to be flown to Islamabad to attend the NA session scheduled for today.

The court approved the jail superintendent’s request and granted one-day transit remand of the PML-N president.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser had earlier directed the NAB and concerned authorities to bring Shehbaz Sharif to attend the session on a daily basis under the rules.

“Presence of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif during the said session was necessary, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by rule 108 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of the business in the National Assembly 2007, the speaker has been pleased to summon Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif,” Qaiser had stated in a production order issued by the National Assembly Secretariat.

Shehbaz Sharif was in custody due to an ongoing NAB probe in the case of Punjab Land Development Company and Lahore Development Authority.