Shahid Kapoor slams stomach cancer rumours

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor on Monday dismissed reports claiming that he is suffering from stomach cancer.

The actor took to Twitter to respond to the reports and said, “Guys I’m totally fine please don’t believe random stuff.”

Earlier, reports had been doing rounds on social media stating that Shahid was suffering from stomach cancer.

Shahid is currently busy shooting for the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy, titled Kabir Singh. The film is being helmed by Sandeep Vanga, who also directed the original 2017 Telugu blockbuster. Kabir Singh will hit the screens on June 21 next year.