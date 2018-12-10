Sana Mir is in top two of ICC’s ‘Play of the Tournament’ poll

Pakistan women cricket team all-rounder Sana Mir is in top two of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) ‘Play of the Tournament’ poll for Women T20 World Cup.

New Zealand’s Tayla Vlaeminck is the second nominee in the poll for her outstanding catch against India.

The former captain of green shirts was nominated for a fantastic leg-break ball to Irish batswoman Laura Delany taking her wicket.

Sharing the top 2 contenders, ICC tweeted: “Down to the final two! We’ve reached the final of the # WT20 @ Nissan Play of the Tournament! Who will be crowned the winner?”

Down to the final two! We’ve reached the final of the #WT20 @Nissan Play of the Tournament! Who will be crowned the winner? Watch and vote now at https://t.co/HPZ0SKiSLW! pic.twitter.com/2gVSOBVxUd — ICC (@ICC) December 9, 2018

Sharing Sana Mir’s delivery, the cricket council wrote: “Will our champion be @ mir_sana05 for this fantastic delivery to bowl Laura Delany? Lend it your support to be @ Nissan Play of the Tournament at http://worldtwenty20.com/pott !”

Will our champion be @mir_sana05 for this fantastic delivery to bowl Laura Delany? Lend it your support to be @Nissan Play of the Tournament at https://t.co/HPZ0SKiSLW! pic.twitter.com/OEskXQzMG7 — ICC (@ICC) December 9, 2018

ICC also shared the GIF of Delany writing: “Or will @ TaylaVlaeminck come out on top for this stunning one-handed grab against India? If it’s your @ Nissan Play of the Tournament, go to.”

Or will @TaylaVlaeminck come out on top for this stunning one-handed grab against India? If it’s your @Nissan Play of the Tournament, go to https://t.co/HPZ0SKiSLW and vote now! pic.twitter.com/BHBuZGI0Zc — ICC (@ICC) December 9, 2018

The poll will end on December 11, Tuesday.

Currently, Mir is leading the poll after getting 68% votes, followed by the New Zealander with 32% votes.