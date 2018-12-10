Sale of fried fish on rise after first rain of season

RAWALPINDI: After first rain of the current winter season, the sale of winter delights particularly fried food items including fried fish are on the rise as a considerable rush was witnessed at fried food outlets here on Monday.

The demand for fish, the most favourite food item of winter, has increased manifold and fish outlets in different areas of Rawalpindi were crowded with customers.

Men, women and children come to these outlets to enjoy the cold weather with fried fish which becomes more popular in winter. Various kinds of fish including Simon, Pamphlet, Black Raho, Mushka, Mahsher, and Lobsters are being served at stalls and restaurants that are selling fish at Rs650 to Rs1200 per kilogram.

Nowadays, small-scale vendors are also selling fish on handcarts, bicycles and makeshift stalls from Rs280 to Rs700 per kilogram in every nook and corner of the town.

People have also started enjoying traditional local winter items like doodh jalebi, gaajar ka halwa, chicken corn soup, Kashmiri tea, fried fish, samosa, pakora, vegetable rolls, hot coffee, tea, boiled eggs, and other items which are in high in demand these days.

Several markets of the city including Saddar, Chotta Bazaar, Committee Chowk, Raja Bazaar, Buni, College Road, Commercial Market, Chandni Chowk and other places are witnessing stalls selling winter delights and the business if going well for shopkeepers who deal in these products.

According to health experts, use of excessive fried items could have a negative impact on the human health.

On the other hand, sub-standard food is being sold openly at different markets of Rawalpindi city due to lack of appropriate action by the authorities.

A large number of stalls and shops could be witnessed in different localities of the town selling traditional fried food in unhygienic way as the stallholders and shopkeepers are not following the hygienic rules and threat human health especially children. It is also witnessed that the shopkeepers prepare and cook these traditional food items in sub-standard cooking oil openly on main roads despite prohibition by concerned departments.

Despite claims of the authorities concerned, the sale of substandard food was going on without any check in the city.

The citizens complained that hotels and restaurants are not following cleanliness and safety standards. They have demanded to take strict action against those who are harming the health of people.