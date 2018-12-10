Rally staged for missing persons’ recovery outside KPC

KARACHI: On the occasion of International Human Rights Day, the Voice for Missing Persons of Sindh (VPMS), along with the families of missing persons here on Monday took out a rally from Gora Qabristan to Karachi Press Club (KPC) against the non-recovery of missing persons in Sindh.

The rally was led by VPMS Convenor Sorath Lohar, Sassui Lohar, Tanveer Areejo, Shazia Chandio and Taj Joyo. Sindh United Party (SUP) leader Aijaz Samtio, Jeay Sindh Qaumi Muhaz-Aresar (JSQM-A) leader Ameer Pahnwar and Abdul Khaliq Junejo were also in attendance.

A large number of people, including women and children carried placards, banners and portraits of the missing people while chanting slogans for their recovery.

Addressing the rally outside KPC, Ameer Pahnwar said that it was a shameful action to harass the VMPS protesters who took out rally for Malir Press Club. He said that the families of missing persons had been protesting for a long time but the government had given no response.

He said that those who went missing were peaceful political activists of Sindh who had dared to raise their voice for the rights of Sindh. He urged the authorities to recover the missing persons of Sindh as soon as possible.

Khaliq Junejo said that it seemed like the government was afraid of teachers and writers in Sindh.

He added that people of Sindh had rejected the recently planned dams on Indus River.

Sorath Lohar said that they had been struggling for the recovery of missing persons for a long time, but they would still continue their struggle for the cause.

The victim families appealed to the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP), chief of army staff (COAS) and prime minister to help recover their loved ones.