President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday night reached Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

Prince Saud Bin Khalid Bin Faisal, the deputy governor of the holy city, Pakistani Consul-General Shehryar Akbar Khan and other top officials welcomed the president at Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport by

The president is expected to visit the Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him) before heading to Makkah to perform Umrah.