‘Position offer referred strictly to position in govt’, fretting Fawad Chaudhry texts Sheikh Rasheed

(Disclaimer: this is a work of fiction. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer.)

ISLAMABAD – Worried that his messages over the weekend might have given the wrong signal, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry told Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid early Monday morning that his offer to vacate position was in reference to his position in the incumbent government.

“I was talking about the cabinet position,” a text send to Rashid at 6:02 am on Monday, December 10 said. “Oh sh*t, the government position, I strictly mean the government position,” the Information Minister further clarified at 6:03 am.

Chaudhry’s texts come in the aftermath of a tweet he sent out on Saturday which read: “I will be more than happy to vacate my position for Sheikh Rasheed sb and serve as MNA, we all use trust powers bestowed by people of Pakistan and PM decides who is best fit in the role”.

After Rashid called Chaudhry immediately after receiving the texts, the Information Minister also quickly clarified what ‘best fit’ meant, sources privy to the development have informed The Dependent.

Sources have further revealed that despite the interaction on texts and the call, a visibly distressed Fawad Chaudhry is still worried about Sheikh Rasheed’s ‘technical kharabi’ and ‘adat’.

The controversial altercation comes after Rashid was ‘overheard’ claiming that Prime Minister Imran Khan had discussed a “portfolio reshuffle” with him.

At press time, Minister of State for Communications and Minister of State for Postal Services Murad Saeed reassured both parties that such claims are unfounded.