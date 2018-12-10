Police officers directed to salute teachers

–School Education Department orders punishing teachers for students’ smoking habits

LAHORE: Punjab government on Monday directed police personnel to display respect to teachers by saluting them, a statement issued here said.

Teachers are the benefactors of the nation, it said and added that an approval has been given for the display of “teacher” stickers on their vehicles as well.

TEACHERS TO BE PUNISHED:

Meanwhile, media reports said that teachers will now be punished if any of their student was found smoking.

According to reports, the School Education Department has issued these directives to undermine the habit of smoking among students.

The Punjab government had in October issued directions to all administrative secretaries, commissioners, deputy commissioners and district police officers (DPOs) to enforce a ban on smoking at educational institutions across the province.

The Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) issued a circular with the directions to ensure strict implementation of relevant provisions of Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non-Smokers Health Ordinance 2002.

All the officers have been directed that ban on smoking be enforced at all public places, educational institutes and public vehicles while boards stating “Smoking is an Offence” be displayed at all public places. Sale and storage of cigarettes or any smoking substance within 50 meters from any educational institute is prohibited.

No person shall sell cigarettes or any tobacco product to any person who is below the age of eighteen years.

In case of violation, penalties of fine and imprisonment can be imposed.